TAWAU: A total of 136 vehicles have been donated by Tabung Haji since 2016 through the Mobility Programme, which provides hearses and passenger vans to selected mosques, surau, and welfare institutions across the country for the benefit of the ummah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the programme had greatly assisted recipients, particularly mosques, in fulfilling their responsibilities to their respective communities.

“Last year, Tabung Haji also agreed to contribute 17 more multifunctional vans nationwide, and today, the management of Masjid Al Falah, Kampung Pasir Putih, received one of them.

“I also encourage religious agencies and corporate bodies in the country to continue implementing noble initiatives such as the Tabung Haji Mobility Programme as it benefits those in need,“ he said during the handover ceremony for the multifunctional van here today.

Meanwhile, he said earlier today, assistance worth RM1,000 each was also provided to 75 heads of households affected by a fire that destroyed their homes in Kampung Sri Aman on Jan 12.

“The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) has donated RM75,000 for the 75 heads of households,“ he said.

Additionally, he noted that YaPEIM was focusing on providing more comfortable housing for the underprivileged, including the ‘asnaf’ (zakat recipients) group, in collaboration with the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU).