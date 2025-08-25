Tabung Haji to carefully assess Saudi land purchase proposal

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to purchase land in Saudi Arabia will be carefully reviewed by Tabung Haji considering market conditions, risks, and the institution’s financial capacity.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan emphasised that any decision made by Tabung Haji will take all relevant factors into account to ensure it benefits all depositors.

“It’s still too early to provide details, and there are no updates yet on amendments to property ownership laws,” he said during a Dewan Negara question-and-answer session.

Zulkifli was responding to Senator Hussin Ismail who asked if Tabung Haji planned to buy land near Masjid al-Haram to improve services for Malaysian Haj pilgrims.

He added that Tabung Haji has signed long-term agreements with various service providers in Saudi Arabia to maintain high-quality services while ensuring financial stability.

“Through these agreements, Tabung Haji has secured hotels within a one-kilometre radius of Masjid al-Haram, enough to accommodate all Malaysian muassasah pilgrims.”

Zulkifli stated that Tabung Haji is open to reviewing proposals that can help control costs while making improvements that benefit pilgrims within financial capabilities.

In reply to a supplementary question about buying shares in existing hotels, Zulkifli said this would need thorough study to ensure the best decision.

He confirmed that Malaysia has secured long-term contracts for seven buildings in Makkah and three in Madinah, all within a one-kilometre radius.

“Tabung Haji follows the best governance standards, with approval from the Ministry of Finance and full compliance with all required protocols.”

“Any claims that governance procedures haven’t been followed are false, and such misinformation needs to be corrected to fully support Tabung Haji,” he added. – Bernama