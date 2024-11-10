Tahfiz school teacher charged with physical sexual assault on nine-year-old boy

SEREMBAN: A tahfiz school teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to physically sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy.

Muhammad Ilyas Jamaludin, 33, is charged with committing the offence at the school in Tasik Senangin, Lenggeng from early to the end of last year.

The charge, under Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Judge Datin Surita Budin set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered him not to intimidate witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Balkis Zunaidi and appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Zaharudeen Harun represented Muhammad Ilyas, who now works in a madrasah in Kuala Lumpur with a monthly income of RM1,600.

In another session court, an Indonesian teenager was charged as the person having the care of a nine-year-old Indonesian boy to have abused the child at the same place and time.

The accused, an assistant at the madrasah, was charged under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000 or both upon conviction.

Judge Meor Sulaiman Ahmad Tarmizi set bail at RM7,000.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Intan Noorashikin Nasarudin and Nor Baizura Mohd Saubian, while lawyer Fadlyzil Ikram Norzailan Shah represented the accused.

Both courts set Nov 29 for mention.