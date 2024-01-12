SHAH ALAM: The decision to lift the suspension of former Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s UMNO membership was based on his demonstrated commitment to serve the party, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The UMNO president said Tajuddin’s commitment to UMNO was evident in his repeated appeals regarding the suspension, with four letters submitted to the party.

“He showed his support during the by-elections in Nenggiri and Mahkota.

“He was also at the recent UMNO General Assembly, and I see no reason why the Supreme Council (MT) would not agree to his appeal,” Ahmad Zahid said when asked about the possibility of other suspended UMNO leaders receiving similar opportunities.

Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said this during a press conference after opening the Selangor BN Convention at the Shah Alam Convention Centre today.

Also present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Selangor BN chairman Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is also state Pakatan Harapan chairman.

Ahmad Zahid added that the UMNO MT would have no reason to refuse similar appeals from other suspended members if they demonstrated the same commitment as Tajuddin.

On Nov 25, the UMNO MT unanimously decided to lift Tajuddin’s suspension with immediate effect.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in a statement issued after the council meeting in Kuala Lumpur, said the decision was in line with Clauses 10.6 and 5.3 of the party constitution.

Tajuddin had been suspended for six years starting in September 2022 for openly criticising the party.

