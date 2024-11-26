KUALA LUMPUR: The UMNO Supreme Council has revoked the suspension of former Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s membership in UMNO with immediate effect.

UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in a statement issued to the media after the Supreme Council meeting here tonight, said the unanimous decision was made in accordance with Articles 10.6 and 5.3 of the party’s constitution.

“The Supreme Council unanimously decided to lift and revoke the suspension of Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s membership in UMNO, effective immediately,” he said.

Tajuddin had previously been suspended for six years starting in September 2022 for criticising the party.

He was reported to have submitted four appeals but had yet to receive any feedback from the party.

Meanwhile, Asyraf Wajdi also announced the appointment of UMNO Malaysia Veterans chairman Datuk Othman Desa as a member of the UMNO Supreme Council.

“The Supreme Council congratulates Datuk Othman Desa on his appointment as a member,” he said.

He added that tonight’s meeting also discussed and reviewed the MADANI government, which marked its second anniversary last Saturday, proving to be a robust formula based on unity and the diversity of races and religions.

“This must continue to be supported and upheld for the well-being of the people and the harmony of the nation. The members of the meeting also agreed on the need to strengthen and enhance relationships among the parties within the Unity Government,” he said.

The Supreme Council further urged all UMNO representatives in the Unity Government, whether serving in the Cabinet, agencies, or government-linked companies, to consistently improve their performance for the benefit of the people and the nation.

Additionally, he said the meeting discussed UMNO’s plan to launch a Political School open to all Malaysians early next year. The school will focus on foundational knowledge in governance, the Constitution, the dynamics of democratic politics, and service-oriented politics.