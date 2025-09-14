Tanjung Bidara Beach to undergo major facelift in Melaka next year

ALOR GAJAH: Tanjung Bidara Beach will undergo a comprehensive transformation next year with significant facility upgrades to establish it as a premier tourism destination.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh revealed that planned improvements include expanding parking areas and creating additional business space for local traders. The redevelopment aims to enhance visitor comfort through new attractions and better amenities.

Ab Rauf expressed confidence that the revitalised beach would make the Tanjung Bidara Beach Festival one of the state’s main tourism attractions. He announced plans to expand the festival into a larger and more organised annual event following the upgrades.

The Chief Minister shared these details while closing the 2025 Tanjung Bidara Beach Festival, attended by State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad and tourism committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

The beach area recently gained a new RM500,000 remote control car circuit that has already attracted hobbyist tourists from outside Melaka and international visitors. This new attraction, completed three weeks ago, represents the first phase of enhancements to the coastal destination. The RC circuit adds a unique recreational option alongside the beach’s natural attractions.

The recently concluded three-day beach festival attracted over 25,000 visitors with more than 40 programmes and activities. Events included cultural performances such as Dondang Sayang competitions, traditional games, and career exhibitions by security agencies. The festival’s success demonstrated strong community involvement and inter-agency cooperation in developing the area.

Ab Rauf highlighted that the festival’s second edition success reflects excellent synergy between security agencies and the local community. The development vision transforms Tanjung Bidara Beach from merely a recreational spot into a centre for Malay arts and cultural heritage preservation. These efforts align with Melaka’s broader strategy to enhance its tourism offerings through cultural and infrastructure development. – Bernama