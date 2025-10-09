Tanker detained for illegal anchoring off Penang coast

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Penang has detained a tanker for anchoring without permission approximately 14.3 nautical miles northwest of Muka Head.

A patrol boat conducting routine inspections discovered the vessel at about 11.30 pm yesterday.

Penang MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli confirmed the tanker was carrying gasoline and operated by 20 foreign crew members with valid identification documents.

Further checks revealed the vessel lacked required anchoring permission from the Malaysian Marine Department director.

The Panama-registered tanker’s captain proved uncooperative during inspection by refusing to produce key vessel documents.

Some crew members initially prevented enforcement officers from returning to their patrol boat after completing the inspection.

Authorities detained the tanker for investigation under Section 491B(1) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952.

All crew members face detention under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public officers from performing their duties. – Bernama