Target of at least 50% creative industry workers to contribute to EPF - Fahmi

SHAH ALAM: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has set a target to ensure that at least 50 per cent of the 70,000 workers in the creative industry, especially film, will contribute to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in the next one or two years.

He said that there were 3,925 creative industry workers, 44 per cent male (1,709 individuals) and 56 per cent female (2,216 individuals), who have contributed to the EPF’s i-Saraan scheme since 2010, with contributions of RM28.33 million for i-Saraan, RM1.48 million for the Special Government Incentive and RM231.94 million in the form of EPF savings.

“So, we will mobilise machinery under FINAS (National Film Development Corporation Malaysia) to raise understanding among producers so that they will sign their workers in their projects up as contributors so that they will have contributions in the EPF and this will be the foundation for a better future for them,” he said, adding that he would be contacting Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to ensure that producers would comply.

Fahmi made the comments at a media conference at Menara KWSP Kwasa Damansara here after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between EPF, represented by its chief executive officer (CEO) Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn and FINAS, represented by its CEO Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, in the presence of Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (strategic communications and creative industry) Nik Kamaruzaman Nik Husin, EPF chairman Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and FINAS chairman Datuk Kamil Othman.

Fahmi described the MoU as a very meaningful and timely step to protect and ensure the welfare of those in the national creative industry, as both FINAS and EPF agree under the MoU to form a strategic partnership to expand EPF schemes to those in the arts, entertainment and creative industries.

“This means that actors, production crew, scriptwriters, directors and those directly and indirectly involved in this industry can now enjoy the protections that were previously limited to the formal sector,” he said as he noted that the MoU would also encompass efforts to strengthen worker welfare issues including insurance protection, better standards for job contracts and continuous promotion of EPF contribution schemes.

He also said that the government’s concern in supporting the development of the local creative arts industry was expressed through Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement during the Budget 2025 of an allocation of RM65 million under the Digital Content Fund to promote local works that emphasised on the national spirit.

In addition, the government has also prepared nearly RM40 million through the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) to support the production of international films in Malaysia and to spur opportunities for global collaborations, he said.

Also, RM30 million has been allocated for the Creative Arts Youth programme that will benefit 16,000 youth, he added.

“I believe that through this memorandum, more youth will benefit, including through a more comprehensive welfare coverage,” he said.