Tatchanai program aids 800 Indian students in STPM since 2018

PETALING JAYA: More than 800 Indian students have received guidance for the Malaysian Higher School Certificate (STPM) through the Tatchanai Teacher Programme since its inception in 2018.

Senior Private Secretary to the Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Anbumani Balan revealed that over 250 of these students successfully secured placements in public universities.

The mentoring initiative, backed by Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, is managed by the Johor Self-Help Association and Social I-Tenaga Association. Conducted online, the programme supports Indian students preparing for STPM examinations.

This year, nearly RM200,000 in education incentives were distributed through partnerships with Yayasan Bank Rakyat and agencies under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP), benefiting more than 300 high-performing students.

Anbumani shared these details after officiating the ‘Sathanayalar Santippu’ ceremony at the Sri Sithi Vinayagar Temple, which honoured over 100 top-performing Indian STPM students. The event was a collaboration between the two associations and the temple.

Johor Self-Help Association chairman Krishnasamy Muniandy highlighted the programme’s success as proof of the impact of community-driven efforts. He expressed hope for its expansion across Malaysia to assist more students. - Bernama