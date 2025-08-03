TATI University college student killed in motorcycle crash

KUALA TERENGGANU: A TATI University College student was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a roadside electric pole at Kampung Atas Tol here at 7.55 pm last night.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, Amirul Iman Mohd Zulkifly, 19, was believed to be traveling from Chendering towards Gelugor Kedai when he lost control of his Yamaha Ego Avantiz motorcycle.

“The impact was so hard that the pole snapped. The victim sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene,“ he said when contacted.

Azli said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. He urged any witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation.