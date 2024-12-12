Teacher charged with committing physical sexual assault on student

IPOH: A co-curricular senior assistant teacher pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here today, to two counts of committing physical sexual assault on a female student at a vernacular school here.

On the first count, Teh Chau Teik 37, was charged with committing the offence by hugging the 12-year-old girl from behind and kissing her in a classroom at 6.40 am on Sept 11, 2024.

He was also charged with committing a similar act on the girl in another classroom at the school at 6.40 am on Sept 26, 2024.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792) which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction, and also under Section 16 of the same law which provides imprisonment for up to five years and must also be whipped with no less than two strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason set bail at RM7,000 and also ordered Teh to report himself at a police station once a month and not to intimidate the witness. She also set Jan 17 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Qurratu’aini Khalifah, while lawyer S. Teeban Kummar represented Teh.