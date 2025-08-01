Thinaah prioritises consistency over world ranking in badminton

NATIONAL women’s doubles shuttler M. Thinaah emphasised that consistency matters more than rankings, even as she and partner Pearly Tan reached a career-high world number two spot.

The 27-year-old said their primary goal is to maintain strong performances rather than chasing rankings.

“For me, being world number two is just a number. The main thing is to keep performing consistently and supporting each other on court,“ Thinaah told reporters after training at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara.

She added that preparations for the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris (Aug 25-Sept 1) are progressing well.

“We are excited to be back training together. The world meet is a big tournament, and we are looking forward to competing there,“ she said.

Pearly-Thinaah recently climbed to world number two in the latest BWF rankings after a strong season. They won the Thailand Open, finished as runners-up in the Indonesia Open, reached the Malaysia Masters semi-finals, and made the Singapore Open quarter-finals.

Their latest achievement was a runner-up finish at the Japan Open, where they lost to China’s world number one pair Liu Sheng Shu-Tan Ning. - Bernama