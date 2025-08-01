Viral video of kids abusing dog sparks outrage and calls for action

A video of a group of kids throwing stones at an innocent dog has gone viral sparking calls of animal cruelty and abuse.

The video showed group of kids hurdling near a dog while throwing stones at it. An adult man was seen using his phone unbothered about what the kids are doing to the dog.

The person taking the video said he had approached the kids before and that he’ll record them the next time he sees them bullying the dogs again.

Netizens voiced their anger and frustration at the video, claiming that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable.

@Ok-Environment6663 said life will have a funny way of throwing rocks back at them when the time comes.

@Zohid-LV said parents shouldn’t wonder why their kids become violent when they grow up.

@chipchonks said no one should blame the dog if their kids get mauled by it and that the kids started it in the first place.

@Occidentally20 said most of his adult neighbours do this and he’s not surprised that the kids learnt the behaviour.

“They tell me dogs are unclean, but cats are to be revered. So they let the cats breed uncontrollably and the kittens mostly die. They don’t give them any medication, don’t take them to vets when sick and let them live in a pile of their own shit.”

“The cats who get looked after “better” usually live their lives in a cage about the same size as my bread bin, never even getting to walk once in their entire existence.”

“Huge amounts of people around me just don’t seem to even have the concept of animal cruelty in their brains - it’s like they can’t even imagine it,“ he said.