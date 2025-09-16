Tebrau MP blackmailed with alleged obscene image resembling him

PETALING JAYA: Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah Wee Tse has lodged a police report after receiving a threatening email claiming to possess an image resembling him with another individual in bed.

The email contained a screenshot allegedly taken from a video, accompanied by a demand for US$100,000 (RM420,647).

According to Kosmo, the PKR vice-president said he received the email at 5.50pm on Monday (15 September) while at his home in Senibong Cove, Johor Bahru.

“I believe the perpetrator sent the message from abroad,” Puah was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

He added that the email included a QR code as a payment method and confirmed that it was written in the Malay language.

It was also recently reported that three other PKR lawmakers were blackmailed with AI-generated pornographic images.

One of them, Subang MP Wong Chen, said the email was sent to the parliamentary office’s general complaints address and contained a threatening message, along with a screenshot of him in an allegedly compromising position.

The e-mail, also demanded that the lawmaker sent US$100,000 but in the form of cryptocurrency instead.

The other two MPs who received similar emails were Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Sungai Petani MP Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

Meanwhile, Rafizi, a former Minister of Economy, confirmed on Saturday (September 13) that he had received a similar message, while Taufiq, in a statement on Sunday (September 14), said he was “targeted” by scammers distributing AI-generated explicit images bearing his likeness.

Both Wong and Taufiq have lodged police reports against the alleged perpetrators. Wong also confirmed that police are investigating the threatening email sent to him.