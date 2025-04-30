SHAH ALAM: The technical report on the gas pipeline explosion and fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1 is expected to be finalised within a month.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that despite challenges such as rain, the investigation led by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), which began on the day of the incident, is progressing as planned.

“I estimate that DOSH will need at least another month to finalise the investigation report before it is presented to the Cabinet and the Selangor State Executive Council (MMKN),” he told a press conference today after handing over rental assistance to victims of the Putra Heights fire.

Also present was Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

Amirudin added that road closures at several locations near the site have been lifted and are now open to the public.

However, the roadblock at the Forward Control Post (PKH) remains in place to facilitate investigations by DOSH, security forces, and technical teams.

Amirudin said the final report may be made public if necessary, and that the state government will appoint an independent committee to ensure transparency throughout the investigation.

“This step will allow comprehensive recommendations to be submitted to the state government to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“We (in Selangor) have gas pipelines as well as other high-risk infrastructure such as high-voltage transmission lines and high-pressure water pipelines,” he said.

In a related development, Amirudin said police have completed their investigation into possible elements of negligence, sabotage or criminal wrongdoing.

The report is expected to be ready within a week before being presented to the public.

“This report will also be reviewed by the independent committee to ensure that a thorough and transparent investigation has been carried out,” he added.