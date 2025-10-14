Teen arrested after fatal stabbing of female student at Bandar Utama secondary school

PETALING JAYA: A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a female student at a secondary school in Bandar Utama this morning.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said that the incident occurred at about 9.30am within the school compound.

“This is a tragic incident. A male student stabbed a female student. The victim died at the scene,“ he told reporters at a police anti-bullying programme held at the World Trade Centre KL today.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed the female student outside one of the classrooms.

“The motive is still being investigated, and an arrest has been made.

“Any further statements will be issued by the Selangor police chief,“ he stated.

Earlier, New Straits Times reported that Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat confirmed the incident.

Sources said the suspect, a Form Two student, had allegedly brought a sharp object — believed to be a knife — to school and used it in the attack.