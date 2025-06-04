Teen drowns after slipping while taking photographs at waterfall

KUANTAN: A teenage boy drowned after losing his footing while taking photographs at the Lata Jarum waterfall in Ulu Dong, Raub near here today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Senior Fire Superintendent I Salahuddin Isa said the victim, Muhammad Shahrul Ikwan Adam Hareez Islami, 18, had visited the waterfall with two friends.

“The victim, who was from a nearby village, went to the waterfall for a picnic with his friends but stayed out of the water. However, he slipped and fell into the water while his friend was trying to take his photograph with the scenery in the background,” Salahuddin said.

He said the JBPM received an emergency call at 4.10 pm, and a team from the Raub Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“The victim was found by JBPM with help from members of the public at 5.42 pm using special equipment at an estimated depth of 10 feet (3.05 metres) near the spot where he had slipped,” Salahuddin said in a statement today.

He said the JBPM faced difficulties in bringing the victim up using a stretcher and rope due to the strong current.

The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by a Ministry of Health (MOH) officer, and the body was handed over to the police for further action.