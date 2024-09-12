IPOH: The High Court here was told today that no brake marks were found on the road during an inspection at the crash site involving an Ativa car and a Yamaha LC motorcycle on Dec 15 last year.

The 29th prosecution witness, Insp Jong Pit Chao, 37, also noted the presence of drag marks resembling black fabric tears, vehicle component debris, fragments of the motorcycle’s rear license plate, and items such as pencils, scissors, a glue bottle, a silver bracelet, and traces of blue ink.

“I then sketched a rough diagram of the scene of the incident and instructed Corporal Shahiran Mohamad to take photographs of the location,” he testified.

Jong, who was then serving as a Traffic Investigation Officer at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division, was presenting his witness statement before High Court Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet at the murder trial of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17.

He further stated that after the autopsy on the victim’s body, he conducted an initial interview and investigation of the Ativa driver, Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, 45, a senior police officer with the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP), before arresting the accused.

“After Mohd Nazri’s arrest, I conducted further procedures, including a urine screening test for dangerous drugs.

“His urine tested negative and was free of drugs,” Jong said.

Earlier, the 28th prosecution witness, Insp Noor Azlan Zaidin, 38, testified that no editing had been done to the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage presented as evidence in the trial.

He made the statement during the examination-in-chief by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Afzainizam Abdul Aziz, who sought clarification on whether the CCTV footage had been edited during the investigation and asked the witness to verify several exhibit items.

“On Dec 20, 2023, I was instructed by the case’s investigating officer, ASP S Dasarathan, to meet Borhan Zaharudin, the manager of the Muhammad Al-Fateh Mosque, to obtain a copy of the mosque’s CCTV footage.

“I was also directed to meet P Abraham to collect CCTV footage from house No. 2, Laluan Meru Indah G2, Gerbang Meru Indah, Ipoh, Perak. On the same day, at around 10.45 am, I received a copy of CCTV footage dated Dec 15, 2023, from Abraham,” he added.

The prosecution is being conducted by DPPs Afzainizam, Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani, V. Suloshani, and Low Qin, while Mohd Nazri is represented by lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman, with lawyer Syaheera Rosli holding a watching brief.

Mohd Nazri, a senior police officer with the rank of DSP, is charged with the murder of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi on Jalan Taman Jati 1 near SMK Jati here between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The trial continues tomorrow.