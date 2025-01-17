Teen murder trial: Prosecution closes case after 23 days

IPOH: The prosecution in the trial of senior police officer DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak, who is accused of murdering teenager Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie two years ago, has closed its case after calling 33 witnesses over 23 days at the High Court here.

Among those who testified were traffic investigation officer from the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) Inspector Jong Pit Chao, investigating officer from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) ASP Chua Sze Yuan, Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) principal accident analyst and unit head Ahmad Noor Syukri Zainal Abidin and Perodua technical assistant Ameerul Aidil Adha Jamharuddin.

Muhammad Zaharif Affendi’s sister, Nur Zawanie Muhd Zamrie, and father, Muhd Zamrie Zainal Abidin, were also called to the stand in the trial, which began on Nov 4 last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz informed High Court Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet that the prosecution was closing its case after the last witness, investigating officer from the Ipoh IPD CID, ASP S. Dasarathan, completed his testimony today.

Criminalistics Science Officer Farah Ad-Din Nordin, DNA Science Officer Nor Alfarizan Mokhtaruddin, Toxicology Science Officer Wan Noor Mahira Majidin and Laboratory Forensic Investigating Officer ASP Mohamad Nizam Husain, as well as three child witnesses, also testified.

Judge Bhupindar Singh set March 14 for the defence to file written submissions, with the prosecution to respond on April 11.

He also set April 14 for case mention via ‘Zoom’ to set a date for oral submissions before the court decides whether to acquit Mohd Nazri, 45, of the charge or order him to enter his defence.

The prosecution team includes deputy public prosecutors Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani and Low Qin Hui, while Mohd Nazri was represented by lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

Mohd Nazri is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Affendi near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jati here between 12.05 pm and 12.40 pm, Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.