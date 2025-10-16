Teen pleads guilty, another claims trial in Alor Gajah school rape case

ALOR GAJAH: Two of the four male students suspected of being involved in the alleged rape of a Form Three student at a school here two weeks ago were charged at the Alor Gajah Juvenile Court today.

The two 17-year-olds, who are Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates, face three charges involving gang rape, committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature, and physical sexual assault.

However, only one of them pleaded guilty to all three charges, while the other pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

According to the first charge, both were jointly accused under Section 375B of the Penal Code of committing gang rape on a 15-year-old girl.

The offence carries imprisonment of between 10 and 30 years.

For the second charge, they were accused under Section 377B of the Penal Code of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature with the same victim.

The offence carries a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping.

For the third charge, each was accused under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 of committing physical sexual assault, which carries a similar punishment.

All the alleged offences were committed in a classroom at a school in Alor Gajah at about 2.50 pm on Sept 30.

Melaka Director of Prosecution Datuk Ahmad Sazali Omar, who led the prosecution, proposed bail of RM20,000 for each charge against the accused, citing the seriousness of the case.

The first accused, represented by lawyer Chua Yong Yi, requested a lower bail, citing health concerns as his client had recently undergone sinus surgery and suffered from a hernia.

The second accused, represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, also sought lower bail and agreed to abide by any conditions set by the court.

Magistrate Dr Teoh Shu Yee allowed bail of RM4,000 for the first charge and RM1,500 each for the second and third charges, amounting to RM7,000 in total.

The court fixed Nov 26 for mention to allow submission of documents for the first accused and a probation report for the second accused before sentencing.

On Oct 11, four male students were remanded for six days over the allegeged gang rape in a classroom in Alor Gajah. - Bernama