Volvo buses launches Euro 5 emission standard bus chassis in Malaysia

SHAH ALAM: Volvo Buses Malaysia today launched its new bus chassis, the B11R, engineered to meet the Euro 5 emission standard, an internationally recognised benchmark for environmental excellence.

In a statement, the company said the newly developed chassis delivers good performance in fuel efficiency, durability, and safety. Equipped with an advanced exhaust control system, it reduces emissions by up to 80% compared to previous Euro 3 and Euro 4 standards.

The chassis, it added incorporates state-of-the-art technology to optimise engine performance and lower maintenance costs.

Released in Malaysia in early 2025, Volvo Buses Malaysia is fully prepared to meet market demand through robust production and efficient delivery capabilities.

Launching the B11R has been a proud moment for Marcus Mak, General Manager, Volvo Buses Malaysia who said, “The B11R is poised to be a game changer. With its state-of-the-art technology, those opting for this chassis will very quickly find out that they have an asset on their hands that will enhance their bottom line. Passengers today recognise Volvo for safety, and they will surely be wanting to be travelling in the safest way possible.”

Mak also pointed out that the manufacture of a high-quality bus requires technical partners that are on top of their game. “Without competent and reliable coach builders, we would not be able to deliver on our promise to the market.”

Volvo Buses Malaysia views the launch of the Euro 5 bus chassis as a pivotal step in elevating public transportation standards and advancing sustainable development in the industry.