OUM launches 4 certification programmes & PsyQiQ Plus

OPEN University Malaysia (OUM) has unveiled four new certification programmes and an innovative psychometric profiling system, PsyQiQ Plus, marking a significant expansion of its educational offerings in mental health, counselling, and Islamic studies.

The programmes were launched by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Dr Wan Ismail at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) on October 16, 2025, in conjunction with the annual World Mental Health Day celebration, which is observed globally on October 10.

Four New Certification Programmes

The newly launched programmes are designed to strengthen knowledge and professional competencies across critical areas of mental wellness and Islamic scholarship:

1. Certificate in Basic Counselling

Provides foundational counselling skills for individuals seeking to support others through active listening and basic intervention techniques.

2. Certificate in Mental Health Counselling

Focuses specifically on mental health support, equipping learners with specialized knowledge to address psychological well-being issues.

3. Professional Certificate in Psychology

Offers comprehensive training in psychological principles and practices for career advancement in the field.

4. Advanced Certificate in Islamic Studies

Delivers advanced knowledge in Islamic scholarship, catering to those seeking deeper understanding of Islamic principles and teachings.

Introducing PsyQiQ Plus

Alongside the certification programmes, Dr Wan Azizah also launched PsyQiQ Plus, a comprehensive psychometric profiling platform developed specifically to enhance the learning experience of OUM students.

The innovative system enables OUM to better understand and support learners throughout their academic journey by providing personalized insights into their cognitive abilities, learning styles, and psychological profiles. This data-driven approach allows for more tailored educational support and intervention strategies.

Advancing Mental Health Awareness

In her keynote speech, Dr Wan Azizah commended OUM’s proactive efforts in promoting mental health awareness and providing lifelong learning opportunities that align with national aspirations.

“These initiatives contribute significantly to producing resilient, knowledgeable, and compassionate individuals who can address the growing mental health needs of our society,“ she said.

Commitment to Accessible Education

OUM President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Ahmad Izanee Awang emphasized that the new offerings reflect the university’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to quality education while addressing growing societal needs.

“These programmes demonstrate OUM’s responsiveness to critical areas of mental well-being and personal development. As Malaysia’s premier digital university, we remain dedicated to making higher education accessible to all through innovative and learner-centred approaches,“ Professor Ahmad Izanee said.

Addressing Growing Societal Needs

The launch comes at a crucial time when mental health awareness and support services are increasingly recognized as essential components of societal well-being. By offering flexible, accessible certification programmes in counselling and mental health, OUM is positioning itself to help bridge the gap in mental health service provision across Malaysia.

The programmes leverage OUM’s established strength in open and distance learning (ODL), allowing working professionals and individuals with various commitments to pursue professional development without disrupting their current responsibilities.

Launch Event Highlights

The event brought together representatives from partner institutions, government agencies, and OUM’s academic community, reflecting the collaborative approach needed to address mental health challenges comprehensively.

The launch concluded with a special psychology talk delivered by Professor Dr Sharifah Hayaati Syed Ismail from the Academy of Islamic Studies, University of Malaya, further enriching the discourse on mental health from both contemporary and Islamic perspectives.

OUM’s Digital Learning Leadership

As the nation’s premier digital university, OUM has been at the forefront of flexible learning since its establishment, offering a wide range of academic and professional programmes through innovative delivery methods.

The university’s learner-centred approach combines technology-enabled learning with robust academic support, making higher education accessible to diverse learner populations including working adults, caregivers, and individuals in remote locations.

Looking Ahead

With these new certifications and the PsyQiQ Plus platform, OUM continues to evolve its educational offerings to meet contemporary challenges while maintaining its mission of democratizing access to quality higher education.

The programmes are expected to attract professionals seeking to enhance their credentials in counselling and psychology, as well as individuals passionate about supporting mental wellness in their communities.

For more information about the new certification programmes and PsyQiQ Plus, prospective students can visit OUM’s official website or contact the university directly.