Prescribe correct medicine, not a quick fix, Khairy tells MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry (MOE) must take time to properly identify the root causes behind the recent surge in tragic incidents involving students before introducing new measures, said former Cabinet minister Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar.

He cautioned the ministry against taking “populist or knee-jerk” actions in response to public outcry, saying that every case including those involving bullying, sexual assault and murder may stem from different underlying problems.

“When incidents like these happen, people understandably want swift action and to feel safe sending their children to school. But I believe there are deeper causes beyond just installing CCTV cameras or bringing back corporal punishment,” Khairy said when commenting on the issue of school safety.

He said this after officiating Sino Sky Sdn Bhd office in Wisma HLX today.

He added that while stern action must be taken against offenders, including investigation, suspension, detention, and prosecution , the ministry must also study the factors contributing to the problem.

“If the issue is declining moral values in schools, we need to revisit the education mission and see where we can strengthen it. If it’s about parenting skills, then the government must ensure parents play their role responsibly at home.

“If social media influence is part of the problem, then that too must be studied carefully before any action is taken,” he said.

Khairy stressed that any solution must be based on a clear understanding of the real causes rather than public pressure.

“I support firm action, but don’t rush into decisions. We must diagnose the real cause before prescribing the medicine,” he said.

He urged the MOE to convene a comprehensive review to determine the main causes of such cases.

“When we give medicine, we must ensure it treats the right illness. Otherwise, it will only make things worse.”

While the nation was recently jolted by the rape of a minor at a school in Melaka and the murder of a female Form Four student in Bandar Utama, another sexual case has emerged where four students and a former student, aged between 15 to 17, at a school in Baling are being investigated following a statutory gang rape case involving a 15-year-old female student.

The group had engaged in sexual activity, including group sex, at several locations within the school between May and August this year, including in classrooms, reported New Straits Times.