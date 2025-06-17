Teen sentenced to six years at Henry Gurney school over fatal crash that killed five

KUCHING: A 15-year-old boy was ordered to undergo six years of rehabilitation at the Henry Gurney School for causing the deaths of five individuals in a road crash earlier this year.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan imposed the order until the teen reaches the age of 21, and further fined him RM1,500 or two months imprisonment in default, for driving underage.

The sentence was handed down after the Magistrate’s Court received a report from the Social Welfare Department and submissions from deputy public prosecutor Mohd Fillanny Siji.

The teenager, who was unrepresented, pleaded guilty on May 14 to two charges under Sections 41(1) and 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, and for driving while under the age of 16.

Speaking to reporters, Mohd Fillanny said the prosecution had sought a custodial sentence in light of the loss of five lives, adding that such cases should serve as a deterrent amid the rising number of road accidents in Kuching.

On May 14, the teen’s 35-year-old father also pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 33(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for permitting his son to drive without proper supervision.

He was fined RM15,000, in default 12 months imprisonment and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service within six months.

On Jan 14, the teenager lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into two cars and two motorcycles along Jalan Stutong Baru.

Four victims died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Sarawak General Hospital.