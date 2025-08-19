Zakat recipients must inform MAIWP if no longer eligible, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Zakat recipients under the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council must inform the authority if they are no longer eligible for assistance.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised this responsibility during the sixth Visit Asnaf programme in Seputeh.

“MAIWP will continue to assist, but the philosophy at MAIWP is to help the asnaf group to overcome poverty, become entrepreneurs, earn a substantial income, and eventually pay zakat to help others,” he told reporters.

Mohd Na’im explained that MAIWP’s top management witnessed firsthand the realities facing asnaf individuals through the programme.

He shared an encounter with an asnaf struggling with kidney disease who requires ongoing dialysis treatment.

“The cost of his monthly dialysis is RM4,000, totalling RM50,000 annually. With a salary of only RM2,500, it is nearly impossible for him to afford this treatment. Therefore, MAIWP will assist him in getting the treatment,” he said.

Such support enables patients to continue treatment without sacrificing other essentials like housing and daily expenses.

Wan Mohd Elham Faiz Wan Mat expressed gratitude for MAIWP’s support which eased his haemodialysis burden costing RM280 per session three times weekly.

“Part of the cost is covered by the Social Security Organisation, which provides RM150 per session, while MAIWP’s zakat fund pays for the balance. I am truly grateful for this support,” said the 36-year-old Air Selangor employee diagnosed in 2013.

Mohd Na’im earlier inaugurated the Seputeh Zakat Distribution Centre, the ninth branch under MAIWP established to serve asnaf communities facing transportation challenges. – Bernama