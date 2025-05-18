Teen stabbed by friend over debt in Melaka

PETALING JAYA: A teenage boy was seriously injured after being stabbed by his friend over an old debt issue at Kampung Paya Sum, Sungai Udang last Friday.

The 3.50am incident left the 17-year-old victim with severe injuries from a single stab wound and received treatment in the Red Zone at Melaka Hospital, Sinar Harian reported.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit, said that based on initial investigations, the incident is believed to have occurred following an argument and physical altercation between the victim and his 23-year-old friend over the debt issue.

“The suspect is believed to have lost control of his anger and stabbed the victim, causing serious injuries.

“The suspect, who was also injured believed to be gotten during the struggle—is currently receiving treatment in the Yellow Zone of the same hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He said police had earlier received an emergency call via the MERS 999 line from a complainant who reported that his friend had been stabbed by two unidentified suspects riding an unidentifiable motorcycle.

However, the investigations have revealed that the incident was not a robbery, but a fight between acquaintances.

Police said initial questioning of the victim confirmed that no robbery had taken place, instead, the incident stemmed from a dispute between the victim and a suspect known to him.

“The suspect, whose registered address is in Batu Pahat, Johor, was arrested at 6.15pm on the same day.

“During preliminary questioning, he admitted to being involved in the incident,” the statement said.

Further checks revealed the suspect has nine previous records related to gambling offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, which carries a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction.