MELAKA: A 17-year-old boy is accused of killing his mother and biological elder brother, besides injuring his younger brother at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today.

For the first and second charges, the teenager is accused of causing the death of his 51-year-old mother and 21-year-old biological brother at No 7, Jalan RM3, Taman Rambai Mutiara, in the Melaka Tengah district between 5 and 5.30 am on June 12.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years but not more than 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, can be whipped not less than 12 strokes.

No plea was recorded from the accused when the charge was read out in Mandarin by the court interpreter as the murder charge falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Meanwhile, for the third charge, the accused is charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to his 13-year-old younger brother by using a folding knife at the same location on the same date and time.

He is charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous bodily harm which provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping.

The teenager, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Farah Nabihah Sofian while the accused was represented by lawyer Cassian Anthony, with no bail offered for all three charges.

Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani set July 24 for the case to be mentioned again.

On June 12, the media reported that a female teacher and her eldest child died while her youngest child was seriously injured, believed to have been stabbed by a teenage boy who was also the victim’s second child at their home.

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 5 am and the single mother and her son were found lying in a pool of blood in the living room.

Police arrested the suspect who was found outside the house in a daze at the time and the weapon, a 20 cm folding knife with blood stains, believed to have been used in the incident, was found kept in a school bag outside the house.