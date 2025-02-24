Teenager killed, two friends survive in Machang road crash

KOTA BHARU: A teenager was killed while his two friends escaped unhurt after their car skidded off the road near Kampung Jalan Pulai Chondong in Machang early this morning.

Operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Mohd Nazri Taib said the department received an emergency call at 3.34 am, and a team of six firefighters from the Ketereh Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the location, the team found a Honda Jazz carrying three 18-year-old boys had skidded off the road.

“Two of them managed to get out safely, while another was trapped and was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nazri added that the victim’s body was taken to Machang Hospital and handed over to the police for further action.