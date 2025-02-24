PETALING JAYA: Three lucky winners hit the Toto 4D Jackpot 1, sharing the RM8.1 million grand prize over the weekend (Feb 23).

Sports Toto Malaysia shared on its official Facebook page that the winners are from Bintulu (Sarawak), Kluang, and Johor Bahru (Johor).

One winner from Bintulu took home the largest share of RM7.2 million after playing a System Play ticket.

Meanwhile, the other two winners from Kluang and Johor Bahru received RM481,634 and RM412,829, respectively, after placing their bets with i-System tickets.