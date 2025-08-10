Teenager’s body found in Putrajaya Lake, police investigate

PUTRAJAYA: The body of a teenage boy was found floating in Putrajaya Lake earlier today.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed confirmed the victim was a 17-year-old male.

Members of the public spotted the body at 7.50 am and alerted authorities.

A witness swam out to retrieve the body and brought it to the lake’s edge.

Police stated no foul play was detected during initial investigations.

The case has been classified as a sudden death pending further examination.

The victim’s remains were sent to Putrajaya Hospital for a post-mortem.

Authorities have not released additional details about the teenager’s identity or possible cause of death.

The incident marks another tragic occurrence at the popular recreational spot.

Local residents have expressed shock over the discovery near the lake’s shoreline.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

Emergency services responded swiftly to secure the area after the grim discovery.

Officials have not confirmed whether the victim was a local resident or visitor.

The lake remains open to the public as authorities complete their inquiries.

This marks the latest in a series of water-related incidents reported in Putrajaya this year.

Authorities remind visitors to exercise caution near water bodies at all times.

The hospital pathology unit will determine the exact cause of death.

Police have not ruled out accidental drowning while awaiting autopsy results.

Witnesses described a sombre mood as emergency workers recovered the body.

Local leaders have called for improved safety measures around the lake area.

The case remains under investigation by Putrajaya district police. – Bernama