TEKUN Nasional launches TikTok Shop LIVE Hub studio in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: The National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (TEKUN) has officially launched its TikTok Shop LIVE Hub studio in Johor Bahru, completed in mid-August.

Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah stated the facility is equipped with two live broadcast studio units to assist entrepreneurs in online product marketing.

Entrepreneurs and content creators can now produce live streams and short videos in a conducive space with sophisticated equipment.

Mohd Hairi believes this initiative can help generate extraordinary income and strengthen businesses on the TikTok platform.

TEKUN Nasional Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Adam Abdul Ghani said the collaboration with TikTok Shop Malaysia aims to enhance market access and boost sales for entrepreneurs.

He revealed that five studios have been completed previously, with three at the TEKUN Nasional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and two in Penampang, Sabah.

As of August 19, more than 300 entrepreneurs have utilised these facilities, resulting in 600 hours of live streaming and 8.8 million views.

TikTok Shop has also organised Online Promotion and Business Workshops for TEKUN Nasional entrepreneurs at each location.

The LIVE Hub training facilities have made an impact with 21 training sessions or workshops held and 3,000 local product orders sold.

Adam affirmed that TEKUN will continue collaborating with TikTok Shop to digitise micro, small and medium enterprises through various programmes including Entrepreneurship Basics Seminar, JomKopi and JomSembang.

This partnership represents a strong synergy model to develop the Johor economy and entrepreneurs through guidance centres and the TikTok Shop Live Hub. – Bernama