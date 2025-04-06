GEORGE TOWN: Several major roads here and Bayan Lepas will be temporarily closed from midnight to 9 am on June 22 to facilitate the Pantai Marathon 2025 event.

The Penang Pantai Hospital in a statement today said the affected roads include the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway, Bayan Lepas Expressway Viaduct, Batu Maung Expressway Viaduct, and Persiaran Bayan Indah.

The road closures are intended to ensure the safety of participants and facilitate smooth traffic management throughout the event, the statement added.

“Motorists coming from George Town and the Penang Bridge heading to Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru, Bukit Jambul, or Jalan Tun Dr Awang can use Persiaran Bayan Indah - Jalan Aziz Ibrahim as an alternative route, while those from Bukit Jambul heading to George Town are advised to use the route via Sungai Nibong.

“The Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge will remain open throughout the event, with only one lane closed at the Batu Maung area to ease traffic flow.

“The lower lanes of the Bayan Lepas Expressway will be fully open to the public,“ the statement said.

The statement added that road users are advised to plan their journey and follow all signage and police instructions during the event.

The Pantai Marathon is an event that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Part of the funds raised is channelled to the Lions of Georgetown Mutiara Medical Fund to support underprivileged patients in need of medical treatment.