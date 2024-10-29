Tengku Hassanal wants aspiring teachers to show total commitment, dedication

LIPIS: The Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has reminded aspiring educators to carry out their duties with total commitment and dedication.

Tengku Hassanal emphasised that teachers’ responsibility is crucial, as they will shape future leaders.

“In a school, we have intelligent students, those who may not be as bright, students who excel in sports, those who are not good in sports, some who are socially awkward or shy and confident ones.

“I would like to remind you, future teachers in this state and country, that it is important to uplift the next generation...teachers like you will shape what happens to the country in the future,“ said Tengku Hassanal at the Sejambak Kasih Peribumi Jiwa MADANI programme at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Teachers’ Education Institution here today.

Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also graced the event.

Tengku Hassanal also reminded the teacher-training students to focus on four crucial aspects: religion, respect for women, adhering to the law, and maintaining harmony among various ethnic groups.

“Whatever your religion is, whether you’re Islam, Christian, Hindu, or others, you must hold fast to your faith. Secondly, as men, we must protect women, appreciate their sacrifices, and understand the difficulties they have endured.

“Thirdly...future teachers need to remind students or anyone that the law must be respected and followed; do not teach others to do wrong or deceive. And the fourth is harmony among races. I hope everyone will remember this,“ said the Crown Prince.

Tengku Hassanal mentioned that, besides focusing on academic achievements, teachers must also educate students about environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles so that future generations understand their collective responsibility to protect the environment and the nation’s treasures for sustainability.

“...ESG principles, represent a new development framework. When we were children, they talked about CSR, Corporate Social Responsibility.

“...ESG are new principles, important for us to understand, especially for preserving natural resources. For the future, we do not know the state of the environment and the economy, and we need to return to the principles taught in ESG, which will help save costs (from damage),“ said Tengku Hassanal.

Tunku Azizah and Tengku Hassanal visited the exhibition and presented prizes to the winners of the competitions held in conjunction with the event.