Tengku Permaisuri Selangor attends SISPA Corps graduation in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin graced the 16th National Graduation Parade and Commissioning Parade of the Civil Defence Student Corps (SISPA Kor) today.

The ceremony took place at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in Shah Alam.

Her Royal Highness arrived at 10.20 am and was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Also present were Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and APM Chief Commissioner Datuk Aminurrahim Mohamed.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin presented the Best SISPA Cadet Officer Award to 24 officers from various institutions.

A special award, the Chief Commissioner’s Cup, was also given to the top-performing cadet.

A total of 918 students from universities and teacher training institutes were commissioned as Second Lieutenants (Civil Defence).

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) highlighted the SISPA Corps’ role in shaping volunteer-spirited leaders.

Introduced in 2010, the programme equips students with civil defence knowledge and emergency preparedness skills.

“Qualified cadets are commissioned as Second Lieutenants for degree students or Junior Staff for diploma holders,“ APM stated.

The initiative strengthens national resilience by fostering skilled volunteers for disaster response. - Bernama