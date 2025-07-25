Teo joins tower running champ in 828-step Putrajaya climb

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching joined national tower running champion Soh Wai Ching in a Tower Run Clinic, scaling 828 steps from the ministry lobby to her office on Level 37.

Teo completed the climb in nine minutes and 26 seconds, showcasing her fitness alongside ministry staff.

The event, which started at 8 am, included senior division secretary Mazlan Abd Mutalib and 50 ministry employees.

Teo urged Malaysians to adopt healthier lifestyles, drawing inspiration from Soh’s achievements.

She praised Soh, a former world number one in tower running, and expressed hope for his continued success internationally.

Soh commended Teo’s performance, saying, “I would like to congratulate Teo for successfully climbing 828 steps in under 10 minutes. She was fast and energetic.” - Bernama