Teo Nie Ching elected as DAP vice chairman

SHAH ALAM: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has been elected Vice Chairman of the new Democratic Action Party (DAP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) leadership for the 2025-2028 term.

In announcing the new leadership lineup, DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke said the Kulai MP’s selection was based on the number of votes she garnered in the election of 30 CEC members today.

The CEC polls were held in conjunction with the 18th DAP National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre here today.

During the 2022-2025 term, Teo, who is the DAP Women’s wing chief, held the position of National Publicity Secretary.

In addition to Teo, another key election was that of Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, the former DAP National Publicity Assistant Secretary, who was elected as Deputy Secretary-General.

Also in the central leadership lineup is DAP Women’s wing deputy chief Yeo Bee Yin, who was elected as the National Publicity Secretary. At the same time, Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman and Kluang MP Wong Shu Qi have been elected National Publicity Assistant Secretaries.

The Pakatan Harapan component party elected Batu Kawan MP P. Kasthuriraani as the International Secretary. Lanang MP and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng are the Assistant International Secretaries.

Meanwhile, Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee is the Assistant Director of National Political Education, while Johor Jaya State Assemblywoman Liow Cai Tung is among three individuals elected as DAP Central Committee members.

Earlier, in today’s CEC election, Teo was among nine women who received the highest votes to complete the list of 30 CEC members.

She secured 2,585 votes, followed by Yeo (2,503), Vivian (2,244), and Hannah (2,169). Others who received a high number of votes in the election, which involved 4,203 delegates from 1,650 branches, included Alice Lau (2,165), Liow (2,139), Young Syefura (1,943), Kasthuriraani (1,722) and Wong (1,655).