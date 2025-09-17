Terengganu hotel bookings exceed 90% as tourists flock during school holidays

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu maintains its position as Malaysia’s top tourist destination during the current school holiday period.

The state, recently named Malaysia’s happiest by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, has achieved hotel booking rates exceeding 90% according to official data.

Both domestic and international visitors continue to choose Terengganu for its renowned natural environment and cultural heritage offerings.

Tourists consistently flock to experience the state’s beautiful beaches and islands while sampling traditional delicacies and engaging with local communities.

Iconic locations including Pasar Payang and the Drawbridge remain crowded with visitors shopping and taking photographs with family and friends.

A visitor from Johor, 35-year-old Aliya Zulkarnain, explained her family’s decision to vacation in Terengganu despite the long journey and congested roads.

“It was our plan all along to vacation in Terengganu this school holiday period” she stated, adding that her children were excited to visit beautiful beaches and purchase souvenirs at Pasar Payang.

Mohd Aiman Azmi, a 38-year-old visitor from Kuala Lumpur, confirmed Terengganu remains his preferred holiday destination due to its beach beauty and traditional cuisine richness.

“This is the first time I’ve brought my family here during the school holidays” he noted, describing the experience as definitely worth it for his children’s enjoyment of the Drawbridge and his wife’s shopping satisfaction.

Local trader Ani Hussin, 56, observed significantly increased market activity during the school holidays as Pasar Payang becomes a focal point for domestic and international visitors.

“It is very lively because the customers will make a beeline to buy the various handicrafts” she remarked, expressing gratitude for enjoying brisk business compared to normal days.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman Datuk Razali Idris reported an extraordinary visitor surge during this school holiday period.

Hotel bookings reaching over 90% demonstrate Terengganu’s continued status as a choice destination resulting from various state government and private sector programmes.

“The state government emphasises family- and student-friendly programmes so that school holidays can be filled with beneficial activities” he explained, citing the Terengganu Beach Carnival and food festivals as examples.

Terengganu recorded 6.9 million tourist arrivals by June, comprising 70% domestic visitors and 30% international tourists including from China and Italy.

International tourists predominantly prefer island resorts like Pulau Perhentian and Pulau Redang while domestic visitors favour mainland locations including Pasar Payang, the Drawbridge and Tasik Kenyir.

“With that figure, we are confident we can exceed our target of 8.5 million visitors this year” Razali stated.

He described DOSM’s recognition of Terengganu as Malaysia’s happiest state as added value strengthening the state’s tourism brand.

“The recognition has given Terengganu a positive image” he noted, hoping tourism operators continue offering friendly service aligning with the state’s slogan of ‘Negeri Cantik, Budaya Menarik, Orangnya Pun Baik-Baik’. – Bernama