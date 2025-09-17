SmartGOV 2025 drives public sector digital transformation with robotics and AI

KUALA LUMPUR: Robotics and avatar innovations are among the main attractions at SmartGOV Malaysia 2025, a prestigious event gathering industry experts, government agencies, academics and technology companies at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

With the theme ‘GovTech for the Future – Innovating Public Service Delivery’, the inaugural event organised by the National Digital Department in strategic collaboration with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and Synapze Sdn Bhd was officiated by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

JDN’s Planning and Corporate Communications Division director Norshahidawati Abdullah said the event highlighted emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics and cloud computing, which were expected to transform the landscape of public service delivery.

She stated that “JDN has actually developed more than 30 products and services, some of which are focused on the rakyat” during her comments to Bernama after the launch ceremony.

Among the initiatives are the MyGovernment Portal, the Rai Portal, and the Public Sector Open Data, which enable the public to access official information more quickly and with greater reliability.

Norshahidawati explained that “if students want to know the list of recognised public institutes of higher learning, they can access the MyGovernment Portal, where the data provided is first-hand data from trusted processes”.

She added that the exhibition also featured interactive attractions such as an AI chatbot that allowed visitors, especially children, to test artificial intelligence technology.

Norshahidawati noted that “one of the highlights at JDN’s exhibition booth is the chatbot where children can ask various questions, such as ‘Who is the Prime Minister of Malaysia?’ - and the AI will respond”.

SmartGOV 2025 also features international speakers sharing ideas and experiences on best practices in digital transformation for the public sector.

With a target of more than 5,000 visitors over the three-day event, SmartGOV Malaysia 2025 is expected to be a catalyst for digital transformation in the public sector, while strengthening Malaysia’s aspirations to become a leading digital nation. – Bernama