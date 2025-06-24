Terengganu tops STPM 2024 with highest national CGPA

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu has once again emerged as the top-performing state in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination, achieving the highest national Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.12 in 2024. This marks the sixth consecutive year the state has led the rankings, improving from 3.11 in 2023 and surpassing the national average of 2.85.

State Education Department deputy director (Learning Sector) Wan Zuraidi Che Wan Zaid revealed that the number of students securing straight A’s rose to 110, up from 79 in 2023. “Siti Asihah Othman from SMK Sultan Ahmad was named the top STPM 2024 student in the Social Science stream at the national level,“ he announced.

Pahang also showcased strong results, with 82 candidates achieving a perfect CGPA of 4.00. SMK Jerantut was recognised as the Best Overall National Form Six Centre. Meanwhile, Johor reported seven students scoring 5As and 167 with 4As, recording a state CGPA of 2.95, above the national average.

Sabah saw 146 candidates attain a CGPA of 4.00, up from 130 in 2023. Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Penang, Sarawak, and Perlis also reported notable improvements, with Perlis maintaining zero failures for five straight years.