MAKKAH: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has extended its appreciation to the 385 Sahabat Maktab volunteers, for their dedicated service in assisting 31,600 Malaysian pilgrims, during the 1446H/2025M haj season.

Comprising Malaysian pilgrims from seven residential buildings or maktabs, the volunteers were honoured at a ceremony held at TH’s headquarters at the Abraj Janadriyah Hotel, here, today.

Head of the Haj Delegation Mohd Hisham Harun, said that TH deeply appreciated the contributions of the Sahabat Maktab volunteers, who came from diverse backgrounds, in supporting the work of approximately 632 TH personnel to ensure the smooth implementation of haj operations for Malaysian pilgrims, especially during the critical Masyair phase.

“The service and dedication shown by Sahabat Maktab volunteers are deeply meaningful to Tabung Haji, as they are closer to the pilgrims and better understand their needs and aspirations.

“Today, we honour and appreciate their sacrifices. TH is truly proud and thankful for their sincere contributions throughout this haj season,” he told reporters, here, today.

Established in 2006, the Sahabat Maktab is divided into three categories - Sahabat Ibadat TH, Sahabat Medik TH, and Sahabat TH - and provides a platform for skilled pilgrims to assist fellow Malaysians, in need of support during haj pilgrimage season.