TH organises surau and beach cleanliness programme at Pantai Pandak

KUALA TERENGGANU: Lembaga Tabung Haji organised a surau and beach cleanliness programme at Pantai Pandak today as part of environmental preservation efforts and community engagement.

The inaugural programme involved collaboration with Kuala Terengganu City Council, Kuala Terengganu District and Land Office, and Geng Plastik Ija.

Approximately 500 participants joined the initiative, including members of the local community.

TH group managing director and chief executive officer Mustakim Mohamad said the programme fosters volunteerism while emphasising environmental care as both worship and shared responsibility.

“We consistently support sustainability initiatives,“ Mustakim told reporters.

“As an Islamic institution, we strongly encourage community-driven efforts that raise awareness about sustainability.”

Kuala Terengganu Mayor Datuk Jusman Ibrahim also attended the event.

Mustakim explained the programme integrates environmental, social and governance principles with Islamic values, including Maqasid Syariah’s five principles.

“This initiative reflects TH’s commitment not only in managing the haj pilgrimage but also as an Islamic institution that cares about society’s wellbeing,“ he said.

The programme is planned as an annual event that will extend to other states starting next year.

“God willing, next year we will head to Perak, and every year after that we will choose different states,“ Mustakim added.

Jusman noted that surau upkeep received attention alongside beach cleanliness as essential public facilities.

The one-day programme featured gotong-royong at Pantai Pandak, tree planting, and maintenance works at Surau Haji Awang in Kampung Pantai Pandak. – Bernama