TH receives 84,000 haj appeals - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has received 84,000 appeal applications for the vacant slots left by pilgrims unable to perform haj this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said that 80,000 applicants had expressed willingness to bear the full cost of performing haj.

Mohd Na’im said that 91 per cent of the total 31,600 approved pilgrims have confirmed that they will undertake the haj pilgrimage, adding that applicants from the appeal list will fill the remaining available slots.

“Alhamdulillah, 91 per cent of eligible pilgrims have confirmed their participation as of today...and all of them have received their respective flight schedules.

“...we hope that the Saudi government will approve additional quota of 10,000 pilgrims for Malaysia,” he said at the ceremony to present contributions to medical centres and hospitals by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council under the Rahmah MADANI Ramadan programme here today.

Mohd Na’im said he had submitted an appeal to the Saudi government for an additional haj quota this year but has yet to receive any response on the matter.

“I have no indication yet as to when we will receive a response regarding this quota,” he added.