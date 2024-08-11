Thai fisherman jailed 70 months, 10 whipping for drug possession

KANGAR: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a Thai fisherman to 70 months in jail and 10 strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge.

Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid ordered Thanakrit Srichan, 27, to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was last Aug 5.

He was charged with possession of 100.04 grams of cannabis at the Wang Kelian Immigration Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS), Kaki Bukit near Padang Besar at 5.40 pm last Aug 5.

The charge, framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same law, provides imprisonment for life or for a period of not less than five years and must be punished with not less than 10 strokes of the cane if found guilty.

Prosecuting officers from the Perlis Royal Customs Department Nurul Idayu Ismail and Suriati Yahaya appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

