Thai woman charged with trafficking 1.73kg of ganja in Padang Besar

KANGAR: A Thai woman faced two drug trafficking charges involving 1.73 kilogrammes of ganja at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Kittiya Chaiyaphuek, 27, nodded to indicate understanding after charges were read to her in Thai through an interpreter before Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

No plea was recorded since the case falls under High Court jurisdiction.

The first charge accuses the freelancer of trafficking 657 grams of ganja at the Padang Besar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex on October 8.

She faces a second charge for trafficking 1.078 kilogrammes of ganja at the same location and time.

Both charges fall under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carrying potential death penalty or life imprisonment plus caning.

Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim denied bail due to the case’s High Court jurisdiction.

The court set January 9, 2026 for case mention pending the chemical report.

Perlis Customs Department prosecuting officer Nurul Idayu Ismail handled the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. – Bernama