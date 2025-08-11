Thai woman detained in Ipoh for abusing social visit pass

IPOH: A Thai woman’s attempt to earn quick money in Malaysia ended abruptly after she was detained by immigration authorities for misusing her social visit pass.

The 25-year-old suspect had entered Malaysia just three days earlier via bus from Bangkok through the Hatyai border.

She admitted to earning RM100 in commissions over two days, receiving RM50 per customer at a massage parlour in Tambun.

When questioned, she revealed that the RM110 package offered included massage services and oral sex.

She was among three Thai nationals arrested during Op Gegar, a joint operation by Perak, Kuala Lumpur, and Selangor Immigration offices.

State Immigration director Datuk James Lee Perak confirmed that 54 foreign women were detained in raids across 13 locations in Ipoh.

The suspects, aged 20 to 35, included 48 Thais, two Indonesians, and four Vietnamese, all under investigation for immigration violations.

“Our focus is cracking down on immoral activities, particularly in massage parlours,” Lee stated during a press conference.

He added that intelligence teams conducted 14 days of surveillance before enforcement officers took action with 91 personnel involved.

Many of the women entered Malaysia on social visit passes but were found working illegally, some offering outcall services.

Clients were reportedly recruited via TikTok and WhatsApp, with services priced between RM50 and RM100.

Immigration officers also detained 54 local and foreign male customers for questioning as witnesses. - Bernama