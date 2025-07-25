PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked Wisma Putra to monitor developments in the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, following positive signals from both countries regarding the possibility of implementing a ceasefire.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the MADANI Government spokesman, said the matter is in line with Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

Fahmi said the Prime Minister informed the Cabinet today that he had contacted Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai yesterday regarding the issue.

“At this point, there is a willingness from both prime ministers to announce a ceasefire, and we are awaiting their statements.

“Following this, the Prime Minister has asked Wisma Putra to examine the situation and provide updates on the outcome of discussions between Thailand and Cambodia,” he said at his weekly press conference here today.

Media reports stated that Thai and Cambodian troops clashed on Thursday in a disputed border area, with both sides accusing each other of triggering the latest confrontation.

Tensions between the two Southeast Asian nations have escalated since May 28 following a bloody incident in the Preah Vihear area, which claimed the life of a Cambodian soldier.

The two countries have been at odds over an 817-km undemarcated border for decades, and the dispute continues to strain diplomatic ties.

Last Wednesday, the Thai government downgraded diplomatic relations with Cambodia in an immediate response after a Thai soldier was injured by a landmine allegedly recently planted.

Cambodia later retaliated by downgrading its diplomatic relations with Thailand to the lowest level on Thursday. - Bernama