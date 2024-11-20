A stunning ennoblement (award presentation) ceremony at PETRONAS Philharmonic Hall, KLCC (Kuala Lumpur City Centre) marked a celebration of excellence at The Knights Award 2024 Season 3 – Global Edition.

The event founded by visionary entrepreneur Dr. Zyro Wong, is proudly endorsed by the Commonwealth Youth Innovation Centre, consisting of 56 member countries, and attended by numerous diplomats.

The honorary adviser, Y.M. Tengku Dato’ Dr Hishammuddin Zaizi Bin Y.A.M. Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah Alhaj - Director of iKhasas Group, Special Advisor, Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ong Tee Keat - founding President of Malaysia-China Silk Route Business Chamber, His Royal Highness Prince Norodom Naravong from Kingdom of Cambodia, General Surapon Tapananont, The Royal Thai Army, and Rizal Nainy - CEO of SME Corp Malaysia.

The ennoblement ceremony was a glittering event, showcasing many prestigious figures, business icons, local and international celebrities, and established organizations.

Over 30% of this year's winner list comprised international talents, showcasing the global impact and reach of The Knights Award. Daniel Powter, the Hollywood singer of the hit song ‘Bad Day,’ which has garnered over 600 million listeners on Spotify and selling over 25 million copies after its release on Warner Bros. Records.He makes his debut in Malaysia as the guest performer and also the recipient of The Knights Award Season 3.

The Knights Award 2024 Season 3 – Global Edition recognized and honoured 44 outstanding personalities and companies from various industries for their outstanding achievements in their areas of expertise. There are three award categories. The recognition given to each category of award is unique.

The Duke Award is the sovereign accolade that recognises the most exceptional winners of The Knights Award.

The Duke category for personal individual includes Daniel Powter, International Timeless Singer of the Year (North America), Dr. Yusuf Bhai, The Legendary Perfumer Of All Time (UAE), Dato' Sri Bernard Chandran, The Most Celebrated Fashion Icon Of The Year, Felix Demin, The Most Inspiring Entrepreneur Of The Year and Law Lan, Lifetime Achievement Award - The Iconic Woman Of The East (Hong Kong)

The Duke category for the corporate sector includes ASTRO, The top media network of all time, Hainan Longpan Oilfield Technology, outstanding offshore Oilfield technology (China),Welcome2Print Sdn Bhd, top ESG printing house of the year; KL Tower for The Iconic Telecommunication Landmark Of The Year and Tigrox tiger milk king, the top functional food for lung wellness of the year.

The Earl category is the laurel of distinction that records significant commendation for one’s outstanding contributions to his or her field.

The Earl category awards for personal achievements was awarded to Lara Maigue from The Philippines, Albert Nicomedes, Goh Liu Ying, Kien Lim, (Dr) Eric Ang, Master Suyen Lim, Professor Dr Tan Yen Wooi, Dato Vincent Nee, Tan Sri Mohd Bakri Mohd Zinin, Enkh-Erdene Otgonbaatar from Mongolia, Philip Keung from Hong Kong and Putri Ariani from Indonesia. Corporate winners include; Nicol David organisation (NDO), Marq Academy, TY & TWC Roller Shutter Sdn Bhd, Juss, Cubebee Design Sdn Bhd, Naqiz & Partners, Mee Hiris China Muslim, Bear Boss Buddies, Chamrun AI Australia, Bingxue, Trendy Bakery & Confectionery (M) Sdn Bhd, KL Hop On Hop Off and LJack (M) Sdn Bhd.

Last but not least, the Baron category is an exceptional honour that recognises the rising movers and shakers of the industry. Backed by passion and exceptional talent, winners in this category are a powerhouse of ideas, innovation and ingenuity transforming the landscape of business today.

The Baron category for personal individual includes Syed Farouq, Fatemeh Shadmanizadeh from Iran and Peter Rosalita from Abu Dhabi. For the corporate category, it includes The Joi from Thailand, Xiins Aesthetic, Lesung Saigon from Vietnam, Ninja Private Kitchen, Rich Talents International College and Ichi Yama Taka Kabushiki from Japan.

The Knights Award transcends mere glamour, it is an ongoing journey aimed at empowering winners through various avenues such as business matching, elite networking platform, business transformation, corporate visits as well encouraging a spirit of camaraderie and mutual growth among the winners themselves.

The Knights Award 2024 Season 3 – Global Edition proudly presented by Mee Hiris China Muslim serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for those who dare to dream. Moving forward, it is set for another year of extraordinary accomplishments and the continued growth of The Knights Award across Global Continents.