SHAH ALAM: The management of a popular theme park in Shah Alam where a visitor was injured by a float that fell from a glass water slide will be summoned after a full report is presented at the State Executive Council meeting.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the meeting may also involve the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) once complete information is obtained during the meeting scheduled for this Wednesday.

“I have read the written report, but we are waiting for the full report and will request them to comply immediately with the regulations set by the authorities such as MBSA,” he said when met after an event with the Village Development and Security Committees (JPKK) yesterday.

Earlier, Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that a visitor was injured after being hit by a falling water slide float at a theme park in Section 7, Shah Alam, on the night of Jan 29.

Regarding today’s event, Amirudin called on all village heads to familiarise themselves with information technology, especially data management.

He said this would not only optimise the community supervision process in terms of welfare but also help streamline the delivery of policies and initiatives, including Khairat Darul Ehsan and Iltizam Selangor Penyayang.