KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with today’s International Museum Day celebration, thousands of visitors from within and outside the country did not miss the opportunity to ‘travel back in time’ by exploring the history and heritage found in museums nationwide.

A total of 19 museums under the supervision of the Department of Museums Malaysia (JMM) were opened free of charge to the public in conjunction with the celebration.

In the capital city, the National Museum began to fill with local visitors and foreign tourists as soon as it opened at 9 am to witness the collection of the nation’s history and heritage on display.

Assistant Curator of the National Museum Siti Jumiah Abdul Razak said that as an added attraction, volunteer tour guides fluent in various languages were provided for visitors, in addition to traditional performances and the opening of the ASEAN Gallery in conjunction with Malaysia’s chairmanship this year.

A tourist from New Zealand, Beli Harvey, 26, who arrived in Malaysia last Friday, said he was excited when informed that the museum was open for free in conjunction with today’s International Museum Day.

“I am aware of the International Museum Day but I didn’t expect the entrance was free, it was a nice surprise. Also, the diversity of this country really taught me well through my visit here,” he said.

In SELANGOR, the Sultan Alam Shah Museum in Shah Alam became a focal point for parents to bring their children to spend the weekend with beneficial activities.

Private sector employee Hani Hairi, 46, who came with her 14-year-old twins, said the visit gave her children the opportunity to get to know history more closely in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

“My children are excited because it’s been a long time since they visited a museum. I used to bring them when they were small, so now that we have time on the weekend, we came to see the exhibitions here,“ she said.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the Army Museum in Port Dickson became a popular destination for visitors, including Mohd Khairil Abidin, 45, who brought his five children after learning about the free admission through Facebook.

In MELAKA, the free admission opportunity was utilized by visitors, including Siti Hafizah Yusop, 40, from Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah, who came with her husband and four children to the Malaysian Architectural Museum.

“Indeed, it is very interesting, and visiting museums not only provides exposure to history and culture but also strengthens family ties through beneficial activities,“ she said.

In JOHOR, the Kota Johor Lama Museum in Kota Tinggi was visited by local and international visitors to observe the glorious history of the historical city that was once an important center of government after the fall of the Melaka Sultanate in 1511.

A tourist from Riau, Indonesia, Rashid Tain, 65, was among the visitors who came for the first time with his family to the museum.

In PAHANG, the Sungai Lembing Museum recorded the presence of 213 visitors as of 11 am, with activities such as traditional tin ore panning being a major attraction.

Head of the Museum, Peterson Augustine Anak Augustine Jadan said that the inclusive and interactive approach implemented could foster the interest of young people in the heritagwe of mining that is synonymous with the area.

In PERAK, the public did not miss the opportunity to visit the Perak Museum in Taiping, which also offered free admission today.

In KEDAH, the Kota Kuala Kedah Museum in Alor Setar also received a large number of visitors. The museum, located at the estuary of the Kedah River, showcases the defense history of the fort built in the 18th century and displays various archaeological artifacts, ceramics, original bricks of the fort, and information about colonial attacks, especially by the Bugis, Aceh, and Siam.

In PERLIS, the Kota Kayang Museum, which has offered free admission since its opening in 2001, also became a focus for visitors in conjunction with the International Museum Day celebration.

Kota Kayang Museum Assistant Norhayati Wahab said that this year’s celebration was quite lively, and the museum plans to organize activities with school students at the end of this month as a continuation of the celebration.