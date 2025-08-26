Three arrested with RM32,000 drugs in Pekan police raids

PEKAN: Police have arrested three individuals and seized drugs valued at over 32,000 ringgit during two separate operations here on Sunday.

The suspects include a married couple with multiple prior drug-related offences on their criminal records.

Pekan police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin confirmed the total drug seizure weighed 1,033.46 grams.

He stated that the confiscated substances included syabu and yaba pills with an estimated street value exceeding 32,000 ringgit.

“The drugs could supply more than 2,000 addicts for one full day,“ Mohd Zaidi revealed during a press conference.

The first operation took place in Kampung Geylang and resulted in the arrest of a 49-year-old unemployed man.

Police discovered 831.9 grams of suspected syabu concealed inside a safe during this raid.

Officers also seized a floral-patterned zip bag containing 201.56 grams of suspected yaba pills.

A second raid conducted in Kampung Pelangkah led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man and his 28-year-old wife.

The male suspect has 19 previous drug-related offences while his wife has three prior records.

All three suspects are Malaysian citizens and have been remanded for six days until August 30.

They are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama